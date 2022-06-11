Cunningham wins national title, Seminole men finish fourth overall

EUGENE, Oregon (WTXL) — The Florida State men's track and field team finished fourth overall as a team at the 2022 NCAA Track and Field Championships, their highest finish since 2012.

Trey Cunningham closed out his illustrious career as a Seminole on top of the 110M Hurdles, winning the national title with a 13.00, becoming just one of three collegiate athletes ever to run 13 seconds or faster in the event.

JoVaughn Martin finished 4th in the 100M, while Jeremiah Davis took 7th in the triple jump. Ahmed Muhumen and Adriaan Wildschutt rounded out the men's competitors for Friday, finishing 14th and 16th respectively in the 5000M.

The ladies compete Saturday to close out this year's Championships.