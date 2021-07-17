Coaching style of Florida State's Leonard Hamilton makes its way to Nigeria sidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Luke Loucks’ career at Florida State was marked by setting the school record at the time for most games played dawning the Garnet and Gold (136). And helping lead FSU to their first ACC Championship in 2012. Through all that time Loucks was soaking in information from one of the best coaches to ever do it.

When he left Florida State coaching was not in Luke’s immediate sights. But when his time playing professionally overseas came to an end, he remembered all the times Leonard Hamilton would pry at him to give coaching a shot. Now finding himself on the sideline for team Nigeria men’s basketball, Loucks is ready to implement one of the most important takeaways he gathered while playing under coach Hamilton.

“I always go back too and we talk about it all the time with the Warriors and even team Nigeria just the defensive intensity he demanded out of you. So from day one that was something that I learned playing for coach (Leonard) Hamilton," says Loucks. "And it’s something I’ll always have wherever I coach. No matter what type of athletes I have, if you’re going to get on the court you’re going to guard. And to me, that’s why Florida State is always so difficult to play.”