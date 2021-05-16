Clutch hitting leads gives No. 17 Florida State baseball home finale win over Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 17 Florida State (28-19, 19-14 ACC) sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat Clemson (24-23, 16-17) 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Junior Jackson Greene had a pair of hits for the Seminoles and played great defense at second base to keep FSU in the game after Clemson scored four runs in the first inning.

Davis Hare saw one pitch Sunday – a bases loaded, pinch-hit single that scored the tying and go-ahead runs in the eighth inning. Tyler Martin had three hits, two RBI and a walk, while Greene and Nander De Sedas each had two hits. Dylan Simmons drew three walks and scored a pair of runs.

FSU took its first lead after scoring three runs in the third and two more in the fourth, but a two-run home run from Blake Wright off Parker Messick in the sixth inning shifted the tide back to the Tigers.

Messick surrendered four runs on five hits in the first inning before settling in to strike out 10 batters. FSU’s normal game one starter, Messick was pushed to Sunday this week due to a back injury.

FSU’s bottom third of the lineup scored FSU’s first five runs of the game. Greene provided great defense at second base as well, diving for a ball and throwing to first in the third inning and fielding a slow roller to end the fourth inning.

Messick retired 13 consecutive batters before a walk to Jonathan French was followed by Wright’s first career home run. Messick had won four consecutive starts before Sunday, but he still has not lost a game since February 26 against Pitt.

Sunday was FSU’s home finale after not being selected as a possible host site for the NCAA Tournament. Senior Clayton Kwiatkowski struck out two batters in the seventh inning and Jack Anderson (2-0) gave up two hits in the eighth and nothing in the ninth to lock up the win.

Wright was the only Tiger with two hits and his three RBI led the team. Nick Clayton went 2.2 innings in his first start of the season. Nick Hoffmann (4-1) threw 4.1 innings with two runs allowed, while Geoffrey Gilbert allowed two runs in his one inning pitched.

Florida State wraps the regular season beginning Thursday at NC State.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | CU 2, FSU 0 Grice doubled, Parker & Meredith scoredT1 | CU 3, FSU 0 Hawkins singled, Grice scoredT1 | CU 4, FSU 0 Wright singled, Hawkins scored; French advanced to thirdB2 | CU 4, FSU 2 Greene doubled, De Sedas & Simmons scoredB2 | CU 4, FSU 3 T. Martin singled, Greene scoredB3 | CU 4, FSU 4 T. Martin walked, Simmons scored; De Sedas advanced to third, Greene advanced to secondB3 | CU 4, FSU 5 Lacey walked, De Sedas scored; Greene advanced to third, T. Martin advanced to secondT6 | CU 6, FSU 5 Wright home run, French scoredB8 | CU 6, FSU 6 R. Martin singled, T. Martin scored; Lacey advanced to secondB8 | CU 6, FSU 8 Hare singled, Lacey & R. Martin scored; Cabell advanced to secondB8 | CU 6, FSU 9 De Sedas sacrifice fly, Cabell scored

OF NOTE:

- Tyler Martin (single), Mat Nelson (walk) and Elijah Cabell (walk) all reached base in the first inning. Martin has reached base in 57 of his 61 career starts; Nelson has an 18-game streak of reaching base and Cabell has reached safely in 34 of his past 35 games.

- Martin had three hits Sunday, his 14th multi-hit game of the season (and fourth with 3+). He also drew his ACC-leading 43rd walk of the season.

- Nander De Sedas now has six games with two or more hits.

- Dylan Simmons scored two runs in a game for the first time in his career. His three walks set a career high.

- Jackson Greene had two hits and two RBI, both tying a season high, and hit his third double of the season. He also made a pair of spectacular defensive stops in the field.

- Parker Messick struck out 10 batters in 6.0 innings. He has reached double-digit strikeouts five times this year, all in ACC play, and has 109 strikeouts on the season.

