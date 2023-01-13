Claire Rain joins Florida State women's soccer team from Tennessee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida State Seminole soccer team added another key transfer from Tennessee on Friday afternoon as Claire Rain signed with the Seminoles.

FSU athletics Claire Rain holds the 2021 NCAA Division I women's soccer tournament championship trophy. It was announced Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 that Rain transferred from the University of Tennessee to the Florida State University women's soccer program. FSU won the 2021 NCAA Division I national women's soccer tournament championship.

Rain, a former All-SEC Freshman honoree, is the second Tennessee Volunteer to transfer to the Seminoles joining former teammate Taylor Huff. A primary defender during the 2022 season, Rain started all 19 matches for Tennessee and played the second-most minutes on the team.

She was a key piece to the Lady Vols’ defense that had a shutout streak over the span of eight games in the 2022 season. Rain had one assist on the year which was to now Seminole teammate Huff against No. 5 Duke on Aug. 25.

During her freshman season in 2021, Rain tallied two goals and six assists on her way to being named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

She appeared in all 23 games as a freshman and made 22 starts for the Lady Vols. After the season, Rain was No. 32 on Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list.

Rain is a Tampa, Fla., native where she played for H.B. Plant High School and also played club soccer for the Tampa Bay United Rowdies. Rain was a superb track athlete qualifying for the state meet in both the 100m dash (12.0) and the 400m dash (56.7).