TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you've been around the Florida State baseball program at all over the past four decades, you've probably seen Chip Baker.

He was an assistant coach for 18 years before taking over as Director of Baseball Operations for the Seminoles. On Thursday, he announced his retirement after 39 years.

Baker issued a simple social media post, calling his time with the Seminoles "a great honor," and that he'll "see you all at the ballpark next spring."