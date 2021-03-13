Championship bound! Florida State downs North Carolina to advance to ACC title game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTXL) — The Florida State men's basketball team will play for an ACC Tournament Championship Saturday night after beating North Carolina 69-66.

The Seminoles led the Tar Heels by eleven at the half, but UNC fought back in the second half, outscoring Florida State 42 to 34 to take the lead with under 12:00 to go.

An Anthony Polite three pointer with 2:09 to play turned the lead back to the Seminoles for good, and they never looked back.

Florida State will play Georgia Tech Saturday night at 8:30 for the tournament title.