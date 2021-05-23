Cassidy Davis blasts 2-home runs in Florida State softball's win over UCF

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (41-10-1) advanced to Sunday at the Tallahassee Regional after knocking off UCF (40-18-1), 3-0, behind two Cassidy Davis home runs.

No. 10 Florida State 3, UCF 0

Caylan Arnold started and pitched 4.2 innings with three hits allowed and six strikeouts. Arnold had a no-hitter with four strikeouts through three innings.

Danielle Watson entered the game in relief in the fifth inning with two runners on. Watson then loaded the bases with a walk before getting out of the bases-loaded jam. She did not allow another batter on for the rest of her appearance as she earned one strikeout in 2.1 innings of work on the way to her first save of the season.

After being no-hit through four innings the Seminoles got the bats working in the fifth inning with two hits, including a solo home run by Cassidy Davis way over the left-field fence. She was followed up with a hit by Devyn Flaherty.

Two innings later, the Seminoles extended their lead to 3-0 with Davis’s second home run of the day. Elizabeth Mason led off the seventh inning with a double down the left-field line. Two pitches later Davis launched one into the sky that went just over the straightaway center field fence.

Davis’s two-home run game was the second two-home run game of her career. She now has 32 career home runs, moving her in to solo eighth place all-time at FSU.

Scoring Summary

T5 | Cassidy Davis hit a solo home run to left field to break the scoreless tie. (Florida State 1, UCF 0)

T7 | Cassidy Davis hit a two-run home run to straightaway center field. (Florida State 3, UCF 0)

Up Next

Florida State plays at 2 pm against the winner of game five with an opportunity to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

