Career High 10 Strikeouts for Sandercock Leads Noles Past Yellow Jackets 3-2

ATLANTA, Ga. (Seminoles.com) — The Third-ranked Florida State softball team (23-1) earned a series sweep over Georgia Tech (15-8) with a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

Kathryn Sandercock pitched a career game, recording a career-high 10 strikeouts in just five innings of work. Danielle Watson pitched the first two innings for the Noles, recording two strikeouts of her own.

The Seminoles got on the board in the first inning on a two-out rally. Kalei Harding got on base first with a walk and advanced to second after a Michaela Edenfield singled to left field. A passed ball then put runners on second and third for Devyn Flaherty who singled through the left side, giving the Seminoles an early 1-0 lead.

Georgia Tech retaliated in the second inning taking a 2-1 lead. GT had a two-out rally of their own. They had runners on first and second as a result of two walks. Ella Edgmon then gave the Yellow Jackets the lead on a single to right-center, scoring two.

FSU took the lead back in the top of the third after Edenfield hit a ball that traveled over the trees in center field. The two-run shot was her eighth home run of the season and gave FSU a 3-2 lead.

Nothing was going for either team after the third inning as the Noles went on to win 3-2, earning their first ACC series sweep of the season.

Up Next

Florida State plays Lipscomb on Tuesday at 4 PM ET in Nashville, Tenn.