Brooke Wycoff introduced as Florida State's women's basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brooke Wyckoff was officially introduced as the new head coach of the Florida State women's basketball team on Wednesday morning, a move that without becoming a Seminole herself, and without playing for former head coach Sue Semrau, she said never would have been possible.

"This moment brings me back to when I was a 16 year old kid, 1996, living in Cincinnati, Ohio, and figuring out where I wanted to go to school," she reflected.

A decision was made. Wycoff would become a Florida State Seminole.

"I had no idea, clearly, the impact that decision as a 16 year old kid, the impact that that decision would have on literally pretty much everything from my life there on up to this day."

A decision that saw her become an All-American for the Seminoles, that led to a near decade long WNBA career, a jersey retirement, and to a lifelong friend and mentor in her former coach, Semrau.

"She has literally been my biggest cheerleader, the one that's believed in me probably more than anyone else after all these years," said Wyckoff.

Belief that's kept coach Wyckoff by Semrau's side for the past 11 years as an assistant coach, and a belief that led Wyckoff to take over the program from the recently retired Semrau.

"She really is the best candidate to come in and serve this University in a passionate way," said Semrau.

"It's about my growth and who I am, to be able to be in a position to be able to do something like this," added Wyckoff. "That's really her example, her mentoring, and her belief in me."

A relationship forged over two decades ago.

"I found a picture as I was cleaning out my desk of the three freshman that first year, and Brooke's little face, and Vanessa's little face," said Semrau. "I thought, oh gosh, this is amazing."

A little face that's now the head coach of the program that changed her life.

