Brian Pensky assures he had no doubts about Florida State's commitment to soccer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Given the circumstances that have since come public following the sudden resignation of former head soccer coach Mark Krikorian.

New Florida State head soccer coach Brian Pensky assured those in attendance and tuned in this afternoon to his opening press conference, that there was never a doubt that the administration at Florida State would be anything less than supportive to what he has envisioned for Seminole Soccer.

He went on to add that along with the pride the school has taken in their players on the field, it’s what they’ve been able to do to in the classroom that proved to him this was the right job to take. Bringing back a once ACC coach to a conference he confidently declared on Tuesday as the best in the country when it comes to soccer.

“Fortunately I ooze what I’m feeling. So you’d be able to know if I felt that. When Jim told me hey we’re going to keep supporting you, I think I cut him off because I don’t need to hear that," said Pensky. "But one thing that really excited me about this place was the academic piece. And in the last six years it’s gone from mid-40’s to a top-20 academic institution.”