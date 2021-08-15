Bobby Bowden: A man of faith

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We have hope today because coach Bobby Bowden is with Jesus," said Rev. Dr. Ronny Raines, one of the officiants of Bobby Bowden's Celebration of Life. "We have hope. Praise the Lord for his relationship with Christ."

Bowden was a football legend, and a man of Christ.

"I know Jesus Christ. My wife knows Jesus Christ. My son knows Jesus Christ. My daughter knows Jesus Christ," said son Tommy Bowden. "Her husband, my sons wife, we've met him. Talk about a legacy to leave your children."

A legacy passed to his children.

"Ephesians 4:12: live a life worthy of your calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle. Be patient, baring one another in love," added son Terry.

To his players.

"Coach Bowden, thanks for all the memories you and I shared while you were living," said Charlie Ward, who helped Florida State win their first National Championship. "I love you, and I'll see you in Heaven."

"He simple said Derrick, if God gives me 10 minutes or ten years, I'm at peace, but more importantly I want you to continue changing lives in the community and dadgummit, make sure you keep hugging your babies," said Derrick Brooks.

And his coaches.

"I said coach I know you were talking to those players but I need Jesus," said Mark Richt. "I prayed to receive Christ right there in his office. I'm eternally grateful for that."

"Don't pray for a lighter load, pray for a stronger back," added Mark Richt. "That was coach Bowden. It was all about perspective, a mindset. He lived it."

A mindset that has coach Bowden exactly where he knew he'd be.

"He's in Heaven today not because he's a legendary football coach, he's in Heaven today because he gave his life to Jesus Christ and trusted him as his savior," added Rev. Raines.