Big fifth inning leads No. 10 Florida State softball over Kennesaw State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 10 Florida State softball team (40-10-1) advanced to the second round of the Tallahassee Regional with a 6-2 win over Kennesaw State (26-26). The Seminoles rallied from a two-run deficit with a four-run fifth inning to defeat the Owls.

Kennesaw State 2, No. 10 Florida State 6

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched 4.2 innings, allowing three hits and two runs with just one strikeout.

Danielle Watson entered the game with two outs in the fifth inning, striking out the first batter she faced. She pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts.

Kennesaw State came out swinging in the top of the first, scoring one run on two hits in just five pitches. They led off with a double to left-center and then put runners on the corners with a bunt single. Lexi Solorzano then reached on a fielder’s choice to second base giving the Owls a 1-0 lead.

KSU doubled their lead in the top of the fifth after a fielding error by Devyn Flaherty allowed Hope Jiles to score.

The Owls did not have the lead for much longer as the Seminoles scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A leadoff single by Anna Shelnutt and an error put runners on first and second with no outs. Kaley Mudge then singled on a bunt to load the bases. A single back to the pitcher by Kalei Harding and a pair of bases-loaded walks gave the Garnet and Gold a 3-2 lead. The fifth inning ended as Devyn Flaherty grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Harding.

Florida State extended their lead in the sixth inning with two more insurance runs. Both runs came on a Sydney Sherrill single through the right side. Both Kaley Mudge and Carson Saabye scored on the play. Saabye walked with two outs and then advanced to second after Mudge earned her third hit of the day with a single up the middle.

Scoring Summary

T1 | Lexi Solorzano reached on a fielder’s choice to second base, scoring Brea Dickey from third. (Kennesaw State 1, Florida State 0)

T5 | Raleigh Williams reached on a fielding error by Devyn Flaherty, scoring Hope Jiles (Kennesaw State 2, Florida State 0)

B5 | Kalei Harding singled to the pitcher with the bases loading, scoring Josie Muffley. (Kennesaw State 2, Florida State 1)

B5 | Elizabeth Mason drew a bases-loaded walk to score Kaley Mudge. (Kennesaw State 2, Florida State 2)

B5 | Cassidy Davis drew a bases-loaded walk to score Sydney Sherrill. (Kennesaw State 2, Florida State 3)

B5 | Devyn Flaherty grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Kalei Harding (Kennesaw State 2, Florida State 4)

B6 | Sydney Sherrill singled through the right side, scoring Kaley Mudge and Carson Saabye. (Kennesaw State 2, Florida State 6)

Up Next

Florida State plays UCF tomorrow at 12 pm in the second round of the Tallahassee Regional.

