Ben Barrett’s career day leads Noles

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – Led by freshman Ben Barrett’s 5-for-5 game – with two home runs and six RBI – No. 21 Florida State (12-6, 3-1 ACC) beat Boston College (12-3, 2-2) 19-8 Friday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles pounded out a season-high 21 hits and 19 runs; four Seminoles had at least three hits, and every starter scored at least one run (eight had two).

After an RBI single in the first inning, Barrett broke a 5-5 tie in the third inning on his first career home run. He doubled in the fifth inning before a grand slam in the sixth inning gave FSU a 14-6 lead. It was the Seminoles first grand slam in over a year; Barrett followed that with a single in the seventh inning to cap his perfect day.

The teams traded runs through the first six innings, with FSU taking a 5-1 lead on James Tibbs III’s three-run home run in the second inning. The Eagles tied it with four runs in the top of the third inning before Barrett’s first home run.

Boston College tied the game on an RBI single in the sixth inning against Conner Whittaker (3-0) before FSU’s 10-run sixth inning. FSU’s first 10 batters of the inning scored, capped by Titan Kamaka’s two-run home run to make the score 16-6. FSU had nine hits in the frame.

FSU added three runs in the seventh inning to cap its scoring. BC hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the eighth inning.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | BC 0, FSU 1 De Sedas triple, Ferrer scored

B1 | BC 0, FSU 2 B. Barrett singled, De Sedas scored

T2 | BC 1, FSU 2 Burns doubled, Leary scored

B2 | BC 1, FSU 5 Tibbs home run, Vincent & Trippel scored

T3 | BC 3, FSU 5 Roche doubled, Walsh & Honeyman scored

T3 | BC 5, FSU 5 Burns singled, Vetrano & Roche scored

B3 | BC 5, FSU 6 B. Barrett home run

T6 | BC 6, FSU 6 Honeyman singled, Mercado scored

B6 | BC 6, FSU 8 Carrion singled, Kamaka & Vincent scored

B6 | BC 6, FSU 9 Tibbs singled, Trippel scored

B6 | BC 6, FSU 10 Ferrer singled, Carrion scored

B6 | BC 6, FSU 14 B. Barrett home run, Tibbs, Ferrer & De Sedas scored

B6 | BC 6, FSU 16 Kamaka home run, Rank scored

B7 | BC 6, FSU 17 Ferrer scored on a throwing error

B7 | BC 6, FSU 18 Vincent hit by pitch, B. Barrett scored

B7 | BC 6, FSU 19 Trippel sacrifice fly, Rank scored

T8 | BC 7, FSU 19 Wolff home run

T9 | BC 8, FSU 19 Baruch walked, Guzman scored

UP NEXT:

Game two of the series is set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s finale will begin at 11:00 a.m.

OF NOTE:

Freshman Ben Barrett had a career game Friday; he was 5-for-5 with the first two home runs of his career, including FSU’s first grand slam since March 8, 2022; his six RBI were the most for a Seminole since Robby Martin in 2019 (also six). He finished a triple shy of the cycle and tallied 12 total bases. He is the second FSU player with a multi-home run game this season (Jaime Ferrer at TCU). Barrett has a hit in all seven games he has started this year; the last Nole with five hits was Tyler Martin at Virginia Tech in 2021 (the last true freshman was Tyler Holt – BC’s third-base coach – in 2008).

Florida State’s first 10 batters of the sixth inning scored, FSU’s first 10-run inning since 2017 at NC State. In the game, all nine FSU starters had at least one hit and scored at least one run (eight had multiple). Titan Kamaka and Lance Trippel both had two hits in the inning; the last Nole with two hits in an inning was Elijah Cabell vs. Mercer in 2021.

Kamaka’s second hit in the sixth inning was a two-run home run, his second of the season. Trippel’s three hits were a career-high…James Tibbs and Treyton Rank had three hits for the second consecutive game.

The Noles topped 10 runs for the ninth time in 18 games; FSU reached double-digits 10 times in 59 games last season. FSU’s four home runs were a season high.

Nander De Sedas made his first career start at third base, with a diving stop-and-throw in the first inning. He has made 185 career starts.

De Sedas got FSU on the board with an RBI triple in the first inning. It was his first of the season and fourth of his career (third at FSU). As a team, FSU now has 10 triples, matching its combined total from 2021 (3) and 2022 (7). The Noles have a triple in three straight games.

Tibbs hit a three-run home run in the second inning. Tibbs leads FSU with seven home runs this season and 17 for his career. It was FSU’s 21 st home run of the season, but just the second three-run blast. Tibbs leads FSU with a .409 average, 27 hits, 24 RBI, 30 runs, 7 home runs and 17 walks. He has a four-game hitting streak and team-high 11-game on-base streak; his four RBI tied a career-high.

home run of the season, but just the second three-run blast. Tibbs leads FSU with a .409 average, 27 hits, 24 RBI, 30 runs, 7 home runs and 17 walks. He has a four-game hitting streak and team-high 11-game on-base streak; his four RBI tied a career-high. Treyton Rank singled and matched his career-long hitting streak of three…Ferrer extended his hitting streak to nine games, one shy of his career high (10 games, twice in 2022).

Reliever Conner Whittaker improved to 3-0 with one run allowed in 4.0 innings. He matches Wyatt Crowell for the team lead in wins, and has surpassed his two wins from a season ago.

FSU’s 19 runs are its most in an ACC game since beating Virginia Tech, 19-9, in 2015. Its 22 hits are the most in conference since having 26 vs. Maryland in 2007.

For more information on Florida State baseball, check Seminoles.com for the latest news and scheduling information, and keep up with the team on social media through Twitter and Facebook (@FSUBaseball) & Instagram and TikTok (@NoleBaseball).