Beach Volleyball Wins on Senior Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (FLORIDA STATE ATHLETICS) — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles celebrated seven seniors with two wins over No. 15 FIU and No. 19 Stetson at the Unconquered Invitational. Florida State improved to 24-5 after a perfect 5-0 weekend. FSU has a 65-3 record all-time at home.

FSU 4, FIU 1

The Seminoles defeated FIU 4-1 on Saturday afternoon on day two of the Unconquered Invitational. Florida State is now 12-3 all-time against the Panthers.

On court five, Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White defeated FIU in two sets. Moon and White held the lead throughout both sets and limited the Panthers to only 14 points in the first set and 13 in the second set.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick earned the second match point for the Seminoles on court two. The pair defeated FIU 21-15, 21-18.

The match-clinching point came from court three by the duo of Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo. The pair defeated the Panthers in two sets 21-17, 21-18.

FIU’s only match point was earned on court four. Kate Privett and Anna Long forced the Panthers to three sets after losing the first set 21-17 and winning the second 21-13. FIU was able to earn the advantage over Privett and Long, winning the third set 15-10.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the final match point for Florida State on court one. The duo dropped the first set 21-18 before they found their groove in the second and third sets. FIU kept it close, but ultimately Anderson and Bauer sealed the win 21-18 in the second and 15-10 in the third.

FSU 4, Stetson 1

Florida State defeated Stetson for the second time this season. The Noles won all but one of the first sets and went to three sets on two courts. FSU remains a perfect 18-0 over Stetson all-time.

Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer earned the first match point for the Seminoles on court one. The pair held Stetson to only 14 points in the first set and 15 in the second set. Anderson and Bauer are now 22-5 after a perfect 5-0 weekend.

The second match point came from court two by Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick. The pair won in two sets, 21-14, 21-16. Chacon and Fitzpatrick finish the weekend 5-0 and are now currently tied for fourth all-time for victories by a pair at FSU with 50 wins.

Court five earned the match-clinching point defeating Stetson 21-15, 21-16. Raelyn White and Caitlin Moon also finished the weekend 5-0 and are currently 7-1 together this season.

Kate Privett and Anna Long went to three sets for the second time today, this time walking away with the win. The pair lost the first set 21-18, won the second set 21-18, and finished the third set 15-8.

The final match of the day took place on court three. Morgan Chacon and Jordan Polo gave Stetson their only match point in three sets. The pair won the first set 21-17 and lost the second set 23-21. Chacon and Polo swapped the lead throughout the third set but could not gain the advantage over Stetson and lost 15-13.

Scoring Summary – FSU 4, FIU 1

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Paige Kalkhoff/Giada Bianchi (FIU) 18-21, 21-18, 15-10 Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Rachele Mancinelli/Emily Meyer (FIU) 21-15, 21-18 Jordan Polo/Morgan Chacon (FS) def. Roberta Ribeiro/Zuzanna Bielak (FIU) 21-17, 21-16 Kendall Mather/Lisa Luini (FIU) def. Kate Privett/Anna Long (FS) 21-17, 13-21, 15-10 Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) def. Gina Lipscomb/Emma Erteltova (FIU) 21-14, 21-13

Order of finish: Doubles (5,2,3,4,1)

Scoring Summary – FSU 4, Stetson 1

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Kylie Neuschaeferova/Shae Henson (STET) 21-14, 21-15 Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) def. Anete Namike/Carolina Ferraris (STET) 21-14, 21-16 Karin Zolnercikova/Gabriella Bramante (STET) def. Jordan Polo/Morgan Chacon (FS) 17-21, 23-21, 15-13 Kate Privett/Anna Long (FS) def. Audrey Gauthier/Colene Hamilton (STET) 18-21, 21-18, 15-8 Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) def. Lauren Domel/Noelle Weintraub (STET) 21-15, 21-16

Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2,5,4)

Looking Forward

The Seminoles will wrap up their regular season in California for the Center of Effort Challenge next weekend. Florida State will take on UCLA, Cal Poly, LMU, and USC.

