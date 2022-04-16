Beach Volleyball Splits First Day of Center of Effort Challenge

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles (25-6) split day one at Cal Poly’s Center of Effort Challenge. The Noles dropped a hard-fought match to No. 3 UCLA and defeated No. 13 Cal Poly.

FSU 2, UCLA 3

The Seminoles dropped their first match of the day to UCLA. The Bruins defeated the Seminoles 3-2 for the second time this season. Much like the first meeting in Gulf Shores, the dual was very close and went down to the last court. UCLA leads the all-time series 12-7.

UCLA took the lead early on court three, defeating Kate Privett and Anna Long in two sets. The Bruins won the first set 21-17 and the second set 22-20.

Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick forced the Bruins to three sets on court two after losing the first set 21-14. Chacon and Fitzpatrick took the lead early in the second set and held on to win 21-17. The third set was tight, but the Bruins ultimately earned their second match point 15-13.

Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon earned the first match point for the Seminoles on court four. The pair won both sets in extra points, with the first set going to 29-27 and the second 25-23.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer tied the match 2-2 after three sets. The pair dropped the first set 21-16 before responding in the second set 21-18. Anderson and Bauer edged the Bruins in the third set, winning 18-16.

The match decision came down to court five with Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White. Moon and White were one of two pairs that defeated the Bruins in their first set, 22-20. UCLA came back strong in the second set, forcing it to three sets with a 21-19 win. The third set was won by UCLA 15-13.

FSU 3, Cal Poly 2

In the final match of the day, Florida State defeated Cal Poly for the second time this season. The Seminoles are a perfect 7-0 all-time against the Mustangs.

The first match point came from Keara Rutz and Kate Privett on court three. This is the first time this season that the two have been paired up. Rutz and Privett rolled past the Mustangs in two sets, winning 21-14, 21-15.

Caitlin Moon and Raelyn White earned their first win of the day on court five. The pair outscored the Mustangs 42-21. Moon and White held Cal Poly to only 12 points in the first set and nine in the second set.

The match-clinching point came from Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon on court three. The pair earned their second win of the day with yet another set going into extra points. Chacon and Polo defeated the Mustangs 27-25 in the first set before establishing dominance in the second and winning 21-14.

Cal Poly earned their first match point on court two. Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick went to three sets for the second time today. The pair won the first set 21-12 before losing the second set 21-18 and the third set 16-14.

On court one, Maddie Anderson and Brook Bauer dropped the final match to Cal Poly in three sets. The pair lost the first set 21-15, won the second set 21-19 and lost the third set 15-13.

Scoring Summary – FSU 2, UCLA 3

Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) def. Lexy Denaburg/Abby Van Winkle (UCLA) 16-21, 21-18, 18-16 Devon Newberry/Jaden Whitmarsh (UCLA) def. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) 21-14, 17-21, 15-13 Jessie Smith/Lea Monkhouse (UCLA) def. Kate Privett/Anna Long (FS) 21-17, 22-20 Jordan Polo/Morgan Chacon (FS) def. Natalie Myszkowski/Sophie Moore (UCLA) 29-27, 25-23 Rileigh Powers/Marlie Monserez (UCLA) def. Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) 20-22, 21-19, 15-13

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,4,1,5)

Scoring Summary – FSU 3, Cal Poly 2

Tia Miric/Ella Connor (CP) def. Maddie Anderson/Brook Bauer (FS) 21-15, 18-21, 15-13 Jayelin Lombard/Piper Ferch (CP) def. Alaina Chacon/Madison Fitzpatrick (FS) 12-21, 21-18, 16-14 Keara Rutz/Kate Privett (FS) def. Addison Hermstad/Peyton Dueck (CP) 21-14, 21-15 Jordan Polo/Morgan Chacon (FS) def. Mariah Whalen/Julia Soeller (CP) 27-25, 21-14 Caitlin Moon/Raelyn White (FS) def. Josie Ulrich/Piper Naess (CP) 21-12, 21-9

Order of finish: Doubles (3,5,4,2,1)

Looking Forward

The Seminoles will wrap up their regular season tomorrow with matches against No. 6 LMU and No. 1 USC. The matches will be live streamed, the links are provided on Seminoles.com.

For more information, visit Facebook (Florida State Beach Volleyball), Twitter (FSU_BeachVB) and Instagram (FSUbeachvolleyball).