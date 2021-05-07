Beach Begins Play in Gulf Shores Against Stanford

GULF SHORES, Ala. (SEMINOLES.COM) — The Florida State beach volleyball team begins play at the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores on Friday, May 7 at 1 pm ET against Stanford. The Seminoles enter the tournament as the No. 3 seed after going 32-4 in the regular season and earning their fifth straight CCSA title.

The meeting will be the first between Stanford and Florida State in beach volleyball. Stanford’s assistant coach is former Florida State assistant coach Angela Rock.

Florida State is the only program in the nation to make an appearance in every national championship event, starting with the AVCA Championship (2012-15) and now the NCAA Championship (2016-19, 2021). FSU finished as the national runner-up in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The Noles also posted back-to-back top-three finishes in 2012 and 2013.

The Seminoles head into the national championship riding a streak of 10 consecutive victories, and just two weeks after claiming the team’s fifth consecutive CCSA Championship. Florida State is the only beach volleyball program in the country to win five straight conference championships.

FSU saw 16 opponents ranked in the AVCA Top-10 this season with 13 wins, and played 25 matches against teams ranked in the Top-20 with a 21-4 record in those matches. The Seminoles only lost to one team that did not make the NCAA Tournament and posted sweeps in 17 matches this season without being swept once.

