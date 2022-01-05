Atkins excited for the opportunity to lead the Florida State offense

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alex Atkins is the new offensive coordinator at Florida State after Kenny Dillingham's departure last month. Atkins has been on staff, as he's coached the offensive line the past two seasons.

Leading an offense? Nothing new for Atkins, who served in the same role at Charlotte before coming to Tallahassee. He was excited to learn from Mike Norvell, and now he's excited for the opportunity to call plays once again.

"To be able to learn offensive football from Mike Norvell, looking at his track record and guys that have worked for him and gone other places is unbelievable," he said Tuesday. " I knew I still had to prove value and worth and ability to be able to do it. He provided the opportunity just like he said he would if the opportunity ever opened. That opportunity started a while ago."

Atkins and the Seminoles make their debut April 9th for the Seminoles annual spring game. Kick-off is at 5:00.