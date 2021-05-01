Asante Samuel Jr. remains Florida State's lone pick through first 3 rounds of NFL Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel, Jr., was selected 47th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening.

Samuel’s selection marks the 38th straight year a Seminole has been drafted, a streak that dates back to 1984 and is the ninth-longest active streak in the country entering this year’s draft. Samuel is the 198th Florida State player drafted in that time frame and 289th in program history.

Samuel is the 16th Seminole drafted by the Chargers, and he joins fellow FSU defensive back Derwin James and fullback Gabe Nabers on LA’s roster. Additionally, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and running back Cam Akers play for the LA Rams.

Samuel made 23 starts, including in each of the last 22 games he appeared, in his 32 games for the Seminoles. He recorded 96 tackles, 3.0 for loss, four interceptions, 29 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. His career pass breakups total led all active ACC defenders in 2020.

Last season, the Sunrise, Florida, native started all eight games in which he appeared and recorded 31 tackles, 1.0 for loss, three interceptions, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. The first-team All-ACC selection was the second FBS defender since 2000, and first since 2003, to have three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a team’s first four games. He ranked third in the ACC and 12th nationally in fumble recoveries, and his interceptions total was fourth in the conference.

In 2019, he earned third-team all-conference honors after leading the ACC and ranking eighth in the NCAA with 14 pass breakups. He also registered 48 tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one interception and was the only Power 5 defender with at least 14 pass breakups and more than 45 tackles. As a true freshman in 2018 he totaled nine pass breakups, tied for third among all ACC freshmen, and his five pass breakups against ranked opponents were the most among the conference’s freshmen and ranked fourth overall in the ACC.

The 2021 NFL Draft continues Friday with rounds two and three before concluding Saturday with rounds four through seven. Coverage is on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

