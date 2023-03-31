All 32 NFL teams represented at Florida State football's Pro Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a busy Friday at Florida State, as all 32 teams within the National Football League were represented on campus as the Seminoles hosted their annual Pro Day. Ten now former Seminoles were given the opportunity to lift, run and work through drills in front of more than 40 scouts.

The goal? To earn a spot playing professional football, and Friday goes a long way in making that happen. For FSU head coach Mike Norvell, Friday always a special day, and he told us what his message was to his guys going in.

"You are built for it, you trained hard, you worked hard, you have the opportunity to just go in and put it on display," he said. "These guys, it is a great group, it's a great group of young men, who have represented this University at a high level, and now they get the chance to put who they are on display physically, and I said to stay true to who you are and go give it everything you've got."