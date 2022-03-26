Alameda Earns 800th Career Win With Two Wins Over FIU

The second-ranked Florida State softball team (30-2) took both games of the doubleheader from FIU (15-17). Florida State won the first game 7-0 and the second game 6-1. With two wins on Saturday, head coach Lonni Alameda earned her 800th career win.

FSU 7, FIU 0

A big fourth inning led the Noles to a 7-0 win over FIU in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader. The Noles got on the board first in the third inning. Kaley Mudge led off the inning with her second of three hits on the day. She was then sent home after a Mack Leonard double to center field.

In the next inning, the Noles put up five runs on three hits, including two home runs. Amaya Ross walked and stole second base with one out. Mudge then hit her second home run of the season as she finished the game a perfect 3-for-3 to give FSU a 3-0 lead.

Florida State got two more runners on after walks by Sydney Sherrill and Mack Leonard. Michaela Edenfield then hit her 12th home run of the season to straightaway center field giving the Noles a 6-0 lead after four innings.

The Seminoles put up their seventh and final run in the top of the sixth inning. Devyn Flaherty got on base with two outs and then scored after Jahni Kerr doubled to right field.

The Florida State pitching staff recorded their 14th shutout of the season. Emma Wilson started the game and earned her second win of the season. She pitched four complete innings, allowing only two hits while striking out three FIU batters. Mack Leonard pitched two innings in relief allowing only one batter on. Kathryn Sandercock finished off the game with two strikeouts in one inning of work.

FSU 6, FIU 1

Florida State struck first in the second inning of game two. Edenfield reached base first after a single through the left side. The Noles then had two runners on after Flaherty singled. A third single of the inning, this one by Jahni Kerr, scored Edenfield from second. A wild pitch then scored Flaherty from third to make it 2-0 after two innings.

FSU put up two more runs in the fourth inning. The Garnet and Gold loaded the bases with no outs before Edenfield drew a six-pitch walk to score Brooke Blankenship and make it 3-0. After an FIU pitching change, Flaherty hit a sacrifice to center field giving the Noles a 4-0 lead after the top half of the fourth inning.

FIU scored their first run of the day in the bottom half of the fourth inning. A leadoff triple by Kayla Whitehead set up the Panthers. Venessa Gallegos then hit a fly ball to center field, allowing the runner to score from third.

For the third time in the game, the Noles put up a pair of runs, this time in the sixth inning. Sherrill led off the inning with a single and then scored from first after a double by Leonard to right-center field. FSU scored its sixth run of the game off an Edenfield single, scoring D’Aun Riggs from third.

Brianna Enter and Danielle Watson combined for a three-hit one-run win. Enter pitched the first four innings of the game, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out three FIU batters. She earned her second win of the season. Watson allowed just one hit while striking out five Panther batters in three innings.

Up Next

Florida State heads to Jacksonville next Wednesday to play a doubleheader against UNF and Jacksonville University.