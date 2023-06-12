Addie Todd to join Florida State women's soccer team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State soccer team added another key piece to their 2023 squad as former top 100 high school recruit Addie Todd will be wearing the Garnet and Gold this fall.

Todd was rated a four-star product and ranked the No. 56 player in the country by Top Drawer Soccer in the 2023 class and was one of the top goalkeepers in the nation. A Littleton, Colo., native, Todd was a three-time team captain for Columbine High School and was a member of the 2021 Colorado 5A All-State team. Todd helped her team to a state semifinal appearance in 2022 and also a quarterfinal appearance in 2021.

Todd was a part of the Real Colorado club team and helped the squad to the 2022 U17 ECNL National Championship. Todd was named a 2022 ECNL All-American and was also named to the ECNL Northwest Conference First Team. Todd was also invited to US Under-17 and Under-15 Women's Youth National Team Camp.

