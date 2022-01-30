Added athleticism, depth brings new opportunities for Florida State baseball ahead of 2022 season

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — In just three short weeks Florida State fans will be able to return to the confines of Dick Howser Stadium and watch their 11th ranked Noles baseball team ring in the new season. And head coach Mike Martin Jr. like many of you is excited for what’s in store.

Among the many things the third year head coach talked about in his media availability on Friday was the the increase in depth and athleticism his roster gained over the off-season. There were many times last year he and his staff felt that they had to be a little more conservative to help keep guys healthy. But this year he expects this program to be more aggressive and give fans a taste of nostalgia.

“The fact that we can do things with different guys makes for the old school Florida State. Constant pressure, hit and runs, running and hitting," Martin said. "A lot of time we wouldn't start guys because foot speed for one but the thought of getting someone hurt. We were just mortified. So it’s good to just cut them loose.”