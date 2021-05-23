ACC tournament, championship dates and times announced for Florida State baseball

CHARLOTTE, NC. (Seminoles.com) — Fifth-seed Florida State will face nine-seed Duke Wednesday at 11 a.m. and fourth-seed Miami Friday at 3:00 p.m. in the ACC Championships, the league announced Sunday. The Seminoles will need to win both games to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round.

The 2021 tournament takes place at Truist Field in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Seminoles swept Miami, then ranked No. 6 in the country, in mid-March in Coral Gables. Duke and FSU did not play this season. FSU has won eight ACC Championships, including three of the last five in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

Tickets are available by visiting CharlotteKnights.com [urldefense.com] or by calling the Knights Ticket Office at 704-274-8282.

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 12 games on Tuesday through Friday. Saturday’s semifinal games will be carried by the ACC Network, and Sunday’s noon championship game will be televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ACC Network Extra.

Additionally, each game will air live on Sirius XM ACC Radio channel 371.

ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Tuesday, May 25

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 11 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 8 Virginia vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 North Carolina vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 26

No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Clemson, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 27

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Duke, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 7 Louisville, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Pitt, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 28

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 8 Virginia, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 5 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 29

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (ACCN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 30ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2/ACCN Extra)

