ABC 27 to televise Florida State, LSU college football season opening game on Labor Day weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two of college football’s notable teams will meet again in front of a national television audience.

Florida State University and Louisiana State University will clash in primetime on Labor Day weekend.

FSU athletics announced Tuesday the Seminoles will play the Tigers Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. eastern time in the Camping World Kickoff game, which will be televised on ABC.

WTXL ABC 27 will have exclusive coverage of the game in the Tallahassee, Thomasville, and Valdosta television market.

The game will be played in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

Both teams played on the Sunday before Labor Day last year as Florida State held off a comeback bid by LSU to secure 24-23 victory in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

