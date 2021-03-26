Menu

ABC 27 on the road to the Sweet Sixteen

MIGUEL OLIVELLA
Photo: Mike Olivella
FSU Men's Basketball by Mike Olivella
Posted at 5:21 PM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 17:21:09-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —
Indy bound! Our coverage of the Florida State men's basketball team in the NCAA Tournament begins as the Seminoles prepare to face one seed Michigan on Sunday at 5 p.m. Be sure to keep it locked on ABC 27 for all your Seminole hoops coverage!

"My biggest concern with FSU, as it’s been all season, are the lulls in their game," Posey said in a tweet. "They’ll look really good for seven minutes, and then turn the ball over/take bad shots/etc for seven minutes. Need to play consistent Sunday!"

"If they played like they did in the second half (mainly the finals ten minutes), they will be tough to beat. They were decisive, consistent, and solid defensively. We will see what happens!"

Life in the bubble for the Seminoles is interesting, to say the least. The guys have battled it out in UNO (Anthony dominates), they've played Madden (RaiQuan promises he's the best), and while this year has been unique, they agree it's definitely worth it.

Friday was a chilly day in Indianapolis!

On Friday, Alison Posey met Butler's mascot, Blue IV, the Mayor of March!

PC: Alison Posey

