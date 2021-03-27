ABC 27 at the NCAA Tournament: FSU fans make trip to tourney

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTXL) — To cover the NCAA Tournament and the Florida State men's basketball team's push for a national championship, ABC 27 Sports Director Alison Posey is in Indianapolis to cover all things Seminoles and college basketball.

Florida State plays at 5 p.m. on Sunday against Michigan in their Sweet Sixteen match-up.

For longtime Seminole Boosters Mike Damasiewicz and his wife Jeri making this trip was a no-brainer.

He said this was a tough year for a lot of people, but they've made every home game to support this team and the decision to continue that support here in Indianapolis when given the opportunity was an easy one to make.

"As tough as things have been, the teams been out there, they're doing their job," said Damasiewicz. "They're doing the right kinds of things so they can keep playing and I know it's got to help them to see some fans up there in the stands too. So anything we can do to help them out, we're going to do our job because they're doing their job to take care of us."