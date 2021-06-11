A season to remember: Florida State softball finishes National Runner-up

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WCWS) — This Florida State softball was doubted by everyone. They were a ten-seed heading into Oklahoma City and were a team that was really still trying to find out who they were heading into the postseason. Who they are now? The second-best team in the country.

"I'm just so proud of this team," said redshirt senior Dani Morgan through tears. "To be here and everything we've gone through this year, to persevere and to be in this moment is what we dreamed of."

For the Florida State softball team, Thursday's loss to Oklahoma in a winner take all game for the National title is hard to process.

"Definitely know there's a lot more to come from this program," said redshirt freshman Kaley Mudge, who set the hits record at the Women's College World Series with 14.

A lot more from a program that left it all out on the field this season.

"I think we just kept pouring into each other," said head coach Lonni Alameda. "Softball skills, mental game, relationship building, team bonding. We just kept pouring it in, pouring it in. The mixture showed up at the right time."

"Everyone on the bench is rooting for everyone and everyone on the field is all in on the team," added Mudge. "It's such a great atmosphere here. I wouldn't change it for the world."

A team inspired by a snapped ACC Tournament Championship streak. A team who got it done with their hustle. Their fight won over the hearts of fans and got them one win away from a National title, a season no one will forget.

"When we get challenged next year they're going to look back at this senior class who stuck with it and worked through the failures and appreciated the highs and lows because, in the end, it's worth it," said Alameda.

"Not only do I have 25 sisters, but I have a second mom in Coach, and family in all the staff," said Morgan. "It's just the culture of Florida State."

A culture that's not changing anytime soon. The Seminoles will arrive in Tallahassee Friday morning. Fans that want to greet the team are encouraged to be at MillionAir at 11:30 a.m.