A happy homecoming: Link Jarrett introduced as Florida State head baseball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Link Jarrett was formally introduced as the tenth head baseball coach in Florida State's history Monday, a happy homecoming for a guy who admitted as a kid, he dreamed of becoming the head coach of his home town school. Dream, meet reality. Link Jarrett is home.

There is no place like home, and for Jarrett, home is Tallahassee, in the Garnet and Gold of his Alma mater.

"This has brought me right back," he said. "I don't feel like the circle is closed, but I don't feel like I've filled in what I'm missing on the inside of that."

Championships are the missing link.

"We want the degree in the left hand, and we want several championship rings on the right," agreed Florida State athletic director Michael Alford.

That's what brought him home, and that's what he's after.

"I'm blessed to be here, I'm honored to be here, flattered to be here for the people that came out to welcome us, and I have one goal, and everybody in here knows what that is."

One goal. A chance to do something that's never been done at Florida State.

"I actually walked off that field three times as a player and I'm going to walk off that field at some point with a trophy."

The Seminoles hope the hometown kid is the one to do it.

"Baseball's an important part of our legacy here," said Alford. "We must continue to provide the necessary resources to win a national title here at Florida State."

"It's deeper than baseball," said Jarrett, "but I need to fill in that circle with a couple things that I lack."

A circle he looks to complete at home.