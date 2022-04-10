A farewell to a legend: Gene Deckerhoff calls last game at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After over four decades in the radio booth, Gene Deckerhoff's storied career as the Voice of the Seminoles came to a close Saturday, as Florida State's spring game was his final game broadcasting for the Seminoles.

"You don't think about retiring, you don't think about calling it quits, God will tell you when it's time," he said before Saturday's game.

For Deckerhoff, after 43 years as the Voice of the Seminoles, it's time.

"Voices have a timeline, and my timeline is up, and someone else will takeover. The University will be here forever."

A University he's called 529 football games for, over 1,300 men's basketball games, and his signature saying of "touchdown Florida State?" It's been uttered 2,218 times.

"When I was growing up, I got to be a part of hearing a lot of those great calls and he is a legend," said head football coach Mike Norvell.

"Great games, great coaches, great wins over rivals, Florida, Miami," added Deckerhoff. "The fans. The people are the best. Seminole fans are the best in the world."

Love for a school that's loved him back just as much.

"Just to be able to hug his neck and say thank you," said Norvell. "Thank you for what he's meant to this program."

"Florida State University is the University," said Deckerhoff. "It is the Florida State University, don't let anybody take that away. This is the school."

The school with the voice that will never be forgotten. Deckerhoff will still call play by play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, something he's done since 1989, for at least this upcoming season.