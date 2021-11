20th ranked Florida State men's basketball wins season opener over Penn

(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)

Posted at 11:58 PM, Nov 10, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 20th ranked Florida State men's basketball won their regular season opener over Penn Wednesday night 105-70.



