2022 FSU football schedule announced; UF game moved to Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State versus Florida annual football game will have a new home in 2022.

The game is traditionally played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with the 2021 contest falling on Nov. 26.

The last time the game was played on a Friday though was Nov. 24, 1979, when the Seminoles beat the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville securing Bobby Bowden's first undefeated regular season with FSU.

For 2022 though, the game has been moved to the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, which is also the Black Friday shopping day.

The full 2022 schedule is below:

Saturday, Aug. 27: Duquesne at FSU

Sunday, Sept. 4: FSU at LSU (Lousiana Kickoff in New Orleans)

Friday, Sept. 16: FSU at Louisville

Saturday, Sept. 24: Boston College at FSU

Saturday, Oct. 1: Wake Forest at FSU

Saturday, Oct. 8: FSU at NC State

Saturday, Oct. 15: Clemson at FSU

Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia Tech at FSU

Saturday, Nov. 5: FSU at Miami

Saturday, Nov. 12: FSU at Syracuse

Saturday, Nov. 19: Louisiana-Lafayette at FSU

Friday, Nov. 24: Florida at FSU

The Atlantic Coast Conference Championship is on Dec. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.