2022 FSU football schedule announced; UF game moved to Black Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State versus Florida annual football game will have a new home in 2022.
The game is traditionally played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with the 2021 contest falling on Nov. 26.
The last time the game was played on a Friday though was Nov. 24, 1979, when the Seminoles beat the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville securing Bobby Bowden's first undefeated regular season with FSU.
For 2022 though, the game has been moved to the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, which is also the Black Friday shopping day.
The full 2022 schedule is below:
- Saturday, Aug. 27: Duquesne at FSU
- Sunday, Sept. 4: FSU at LSU (Lousiana Kickoff in New Orleans)
- Friday, Sept. 16: FSU at Louisville
- Saturday, Sept. 24: Boston College at FSU
- Saturday, Oct. 1: Wake Forest at FSU
- Saturday, Oct. 8: FSU at NC State
- Saturday, Oct. 15: Clemson at FSU
- Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia Tech at FSU
- Saturday, Nov. 5: FSU at Miami
- Saturday, Nov. 12: FSU at Syracuse
- Saturday, Nov. 19: Louisiana-Lafayette at FSU
- Friday, Nov. 24: Florida at FSU
The Atlantic Coast Conference Championship is on Dec. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.