Watch
SportsCollege SportsFSU

Actions

2022 FSU football schedule announced; UF game moved to Black Friday

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles for yardage past Florida linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (1) and defensive lineman Jalen Lee, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Florida State vs. Florida football game moved to Black Friday for 2022
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 20:07:34-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida State versus Florida annual football game will have a new home in 2022.

The game is traditionally played on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, with the 2021 contest falling on Nov. 26.

The last time the game was played on a Friday though was Nov. 24, 1979, when the Seminoles beat the Gators 27-16 in Gainesville securing Bobby Bowden's first undefeated regular season with FSU.

For 2022 though, the game has been moved to the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, which is also the Black Friday shopping day.

The full 2022 schedule is below:

  • Saturday, Aug. 27: Duquesne at FSU
  • Sunday, Sept. 4: FSU at LSU (Lousiana Kickoff in New Orleans)
  • Friday, Sept. 16: FSU at Louisville
  • Saturday, Sept. 24: Boston College at FSU
  • Saturday, Oct. 1: Wake Forest at FSU
  • Saturday, Oct. 8: FSU at NC State
  • Saturday, Oct. 15: Clemson at FSU
  • Saturday, Oct. 29: Georgia Tech at FSU
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: FSU at Miami
  • Saturday, Nov. 12: FSU at Syracuse
  • Saturday, Nov. 19: Louisiana-Lafayette at FSU
  • Friday, Nov. 24: Florida at FSU

The Atlantic Coast Conference Championship is on Dec. 3 in Charlotte, N.C.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming