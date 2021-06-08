2018 National Champion Seminoles excited to see the success of this year's team

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok. (WTXL) — Tuesday night in Oklahoma City, the lights will come on, and softball will be played.

"Seeing their excitement, it just kind of gives me nostalgia of I know exactly what that feels like," remembered Carsyn Gordon, who was part of the 2018 National Champion Florida State softball team.

It's a feeling they haven't forgotten.

"You have to literally look around the stadium and be like 'wow, this is awesome,'" said Meghan King. "What a chance to play in front of an awesome crowd."

"You have to take it in, soak it all in, feel all your feels, but then it's game time," added Gordon. "It's still the same game you played when you were eight years old. It's every little girls dream."

A dream that turned into reality, and with the support of a strong alumni base, one they'll be cheering on to happen again.

"Obviously we want to be on the field together, but cheering on our sisters that are playing now, is I guess a close second!" laughed Gordon.

"If they stick to themselves and play like they've been playing and play with that same grit and mentality they've been playing with and that same fight and have fun, I think we really have a chance," added King.

Florida State faces Oklahoma in game one of the best of three Championship Series Tuesday night at 7:30.