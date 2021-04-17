2-Grand Slams help lift No. 24 Florida State baseball over Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 24 Florida State (17-13, 12-10 ACC) hit three home runs, including two grand slams, in a 10-2 win over Boston College (14-17, 4-15) Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium. Golden Spikes Award nominee Parker Messick improved to 3-2 with five solid innings on the mound, racking up eight strikeouts while allowing a pair of runs.

Mat Nelson’s grand slam in the third inning got the Seminoles on the board, and Tyler Martin’s grand slam in the seventh inning made the score 9-2. Nander De Sedas led off the fourth with a solo home run and Elijah Cabell laced an RBI double in the eighth inning to provide FSU’s final run.

Messick leads the Atlantic Coast Conference with 77 strikeouts on the season and won his first game since March 19 at Miami. The freshman threw five innings and allowed six hits while striking out eight.

Wyatt Crowell and Cabell, FSU’s five and six hitters, combined to reach base in eight of nine plate appearances. Crowell was 3-for-4 at the plate, while Cabell drew three walks, had a single and an RBI double.

Nelson’s grand slam in the third inning got the Seminoles on the board. Joe Mancini (1-1) walked Vince Smith, Tyler Martin and Robby Martin before Nelson sent the eighth pitch of the at-bat 423 feet off the scoreboard in left field for his 14th home run, and second grand slam, of the season.

Nelson leads the ACC with 14 home runs and 43 runs batted in this season.

De Sedas led off the fourth inning with a solo home run against relief pitcher Joe Vetrano. It was De Sedas’s fifth home run of the season, all five coming in ACC play.

Boston College cut the lead to 5-2 in the fifth inning on two infield singles, a walk, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly. With two runners on and one out, Messick struck out Vince Cimini and Ramon Jimenez grounded out to Messick to limit the damage.

Chase Haney made his 22nd appearance of the year and recorded four outs. With two runners on in the seventh, Jonah Scolaro forced a double play to end the frame.

In the bottom of the inning, Crowell singled, tying his career high with three hits. Elijah Cabell walked for the third time and Reese Albert was hit by a pitch before Tyler Martin unloaded for FSU’s second grand slam of the game. It was FSU’s first game with two grand slams since April 17, 2015, when DJ Stewart and Chris Marconcini did it against Pittsburgh.

Jack Anderson struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning and Brandon Walker worked around a hit and a walk to strike out a pair in the ninth inning.

Brian Dempsey was 4-for-4 at the plate, accounting for nearly half of the Eagles’ nine hits. The Seminole pitching staff combined to strike out 15 batters against just three walks.

OF NOTE

- Mat Nelson’s grand slam in the third inning was his ACC-best 14th home run and 43rd RBI. It was FSU’s first hit of the game. Nelson entered the weekend ranked in the Top 10 nationally in home runs, RBI and slugging percentage.

- Nander De Sedas added his fifth home run of the season to start the fourth inning. De Sedas had four home runs as a freshman in 2019 and none in the shortened 2020 season.

- Elijah Cabell drew three walks and reached in all five plate appearances Friday. The three walks tied a career high and Cabell extended his on-base streak to a career-high 18 games. He tied a career high with two hits.

- Parker Messick struck out eight batters in 5.0 innings Friday. He leads the ACC with 77 on the season.

- Chase Haney made his 22nd appearance of the season, the most in the country. Haney ranks second at FSU with 129 pitching appearances and is seven shy of No. 1 Kevin Lynch (136). Haney has pitched in six straight games and eight of the past nine.

- Wyatt Crowell had a double and two singles Friday, tying his career-high with three hits.

- Tyler Martin hit his second career home run, and first grand slam, in the seventh inning. It was FSU’s first game with two grand slams since 2015, when DJ Stewart and Chris Marconcini did it against Pittsburgh.

