1st Spring Scrimmage gives Florida State newcomers first chance to play in Doak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State football’s first official scrimmage of the spring season is in the books. And the overall takeaway from head coach Mike Norvell was a positive one. Praising the defense for stepping up after a rough practice on Thursday and QB Jordan Travis’ command of the offense among the major talking points.

But the scrimmage also gave the newcomers their first real taste of playing at Doak Campbell Stadium. And when you consider the fact that many of these guys were sold on the thought of joining the Seminoles after watching a game there, it’s a full circle moment that Norvell knew would bring a lot of excitement and energy to the group.

“You see the excitement, the energy] the juice, it's all there. But it’s great seeing the newcomers get that first opportunity. And we had some great plays that were made from those guys," says Norvell. "And we had guys where you get into a scrimmage the coaches are off the field, they got to get the game to slow down just a little bit more for them. But it didn’t slow them down. They competed hard and it was good to see.”