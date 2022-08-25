FSU Women's Hoops announces schedule for 2022-2023 non-conference slate

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State Women’s Basketball has announced its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The slate includes 13 games against several challenging opponents including UConn, Wisconsin and Florida.

Under the guidance of new head coach and standout Alumna Brooke Wyckoff, the Seminoles make their regular-season debut on Monday, Nov. 7, in a special 11 a.m. start time against Bethune-Cookman at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The matchup tips off a six-game non-conference home schedule.

“We’re looking forward to a challenging non-conference schedule,” Wyckoff said. “There’s no better way to prepare for ACC play than by playing several talented teams outside of the conference. Our team and our staff are ready to put in the work.”

Florida State hosts rival Florida on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 84th meeting between the Seminoles and Gators begins a fun nine-day span where women’s basketball, men’s basketball (Nov. 18) and football (Nov. 25) all host UF in the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown.

The Seminoles also play host to Georgia State (Sunday, Nov. 13), Stetson (Sunday, Dec. 4), Texas Southern (Sunday, Dec. 11) and Presbyterian (Thursday, Dec. 15).

Previously announced is FSU’s highlight matchup against UConn in the Invesco QQQ Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, Dec. 18, at Mohegan Sun. FSU also faces Wisconsin on the road at the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Seminoles will spend Thanksgiving at the Women’s Cancun Challenge, facing Oklahoma State on Thursday, Nov. 24. FSU finishes the tournament held at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya by facing Purdue (Friday, Nov. 25) and Harvard (Saturday, Nov. 26).

FSU’s first road game of the season comes against Kent State on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The Seminoles will host two exhibitions that are free to attend. The first one occurs on Sunday, Oct. 30, vs. West Georgia at 2 p.m. FSU also hosts Flagler on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in another free exhibition.

FSU returns several key players from its 2021-22 squad that made a ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament, including graduate forward Valencia Myers, sophomores O’Mariah Gordon, Makayla Timpson and Mariana Valenzuela and seniors Erin Howard and Sara Bejedi.

Four very talented newcomers join the squad in McDonald’s All-America guard Ta’Niya Latson, graduate transfers Jazmine Massengill and Taylor O’Brien and freshman guard Brianna “Snoop” Turnage.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now on Seminoles.com or by calling the FSU Ticket Office at 850-644-1830.