FSU softball secures road win at Lipscomb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The No. 2-ranked Florida State softball team (24-1) took down Lipscomb (8-15) 5-3 on Tuesday afternoon.

A three-run first inning led the Seminoles to a 5-3 win over the Bison.

All three runs came with two outs as Devyn Flaherty singled down the left-field line to score Michaela Edenfield and Mack Leonard, both of whom reached on a fielder’s choice. Jahni Kerr then singled two pitches later to score Flaherty.

Florida State expanded the lead to 4-0 after the second inning. Bethaney Keen walked to start the inning, then Brooke Blankenship reached on a fielder’s choice. Sherrill stepped up and doubled to left field on the first pitch of her at-bat, scoring Blankenship. It was the 68th double of Sherrill’s career, extending her ACC and Florida State record.

Lipscomb brought the score within one with three runs of its own in the bottom of the third inning. A pair of singles and a wild pitch by the Bison scored their first run of the game. Kamrie Rich then hit her third home run of the season to make the score 4-3.

Florida State retaliated in the top of the fourth with the final run of the game. Hallie Wacaser hit her first career home run to left-center field to lead off the inning, making it 5-3.

Brianna Enter started the game and pitched three innings with four strikeouts while allowing three runs. Mack Leonard entered in relief in the fourth inning and earned her second win of the season. She pitched the final four innings of the game and allowed only one hit.