FSU softball announces signings of four players

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda announced the Seminoles 2022 recruiting class.
The class includes four players, two of which are in the Extra Inning Softball top-75. All four of these student-athletes will join the Florida State softball program in the fall of 2022.
- Madi Frey, catcher/utility, Lutz, Fla., George Steinbrenner High School
- Avery Weisbrook, infield, Torrance, Calif., South Torrance High School
- Makenna Reid, pitcher, Portland, Ore., Tigard High School
- Madi Balk, pitcher, Buffalo, N.Y., Lancaster High School