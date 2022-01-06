Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

FSU softball announces signings of four players

Players expected to join program in fall 2022
items.[0].image.alt
Florida State Athletics
FSU Softball
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 17:43:21-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — Florida State softball head coach Lonni Alameda announced the Seminoles 2022 recruiting class.

The class includes four players, two of which are in the Extra Inning Softball top-75. All four of these student-athletes will join the Florida State softball program in the fall of 2022.

  • Madi Frey, catcher/utility, Lutz, Fla., George Steinbrenner High School
  • Avery Weisbrook, infield, Torrance, Calif., South Torrance High School
  • Makenna Reid, pitcher, Portland, Ore., Tigard High School
  • Madi Balk, pitcher, Buffalo, N.Y., Lancaster High School
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming