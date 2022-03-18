FSU softball adjusts weekend home schedule vs. Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — This weekend’s softball schedule against Boston College has been adjusted.

There will now be a doubleheader on Saturday, March 19 with the first game starting at noon and the second game starting at 2:30 PM. Sunday’s game remains at noon.

Saturday’s tickets will be good for both games on Saturday. The FSU ticket office will be contacting ticket holders with more information.

The first game on Saturday will be our Food for Thought canned food drive. Bring a canned food item and be entered for a chance to win an FSU fan prize. There will be a free mini bat giveaway for game two of the doubleheader.

Sunday is Extraterrestrial Day. If you come dressed like an alien you will receive free admission to the Seminole Softball Complex. It is also Kid’s Club Day. All Kid’s Club members get in for free with their membership card.

