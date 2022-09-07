FSU soccer to host FGCU before heading to Rice

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (2-0-2) hosts Florida Gulf Coast (2-3) on Thursday at 7 PM before heading to Houston to take on Rice (2-4) on Sunday at 2 PM ET. Thursday’s game will be on ACCNX and Sunday’s game will be on CUSAtv.

Florida State is coming off its largest win over the season on Sunday when the Seminoles beat the Florida Gators 5-0 in Gainesville. The win grows FSU’s unbeaten streak to 13 games dating back to last season.

SERIES HISTORY VS. FLORIDA GULF COAST

Thursday’s meeting between the Seminoles and the Eagles marks the 3rd meeting between the two programs. The Seminoles lead the series 2-0, with Florida State winning the last meeting a season ago in Fort Myers, 4-0.

The Seminoles scored early and often with their first goal in the 16th minute by Kirsten Pavlisko. FSU expanded its lead to two right before halftime as Emily Madril became the second defender to score with a goal on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute. FSU would score two more goals in the second half, one by Emma Bissell and one by LeiLanni Nesbeth.

SEPTEMBER SUCCESS

The Seminoles have dominated the month of September with an all-time record of 139-56-11 (.701) in September and have won 57 of its last 69 matches played during the month of September.

The Noles are 95-20-8 (.805) in the month of September since 2005 and have 68 shutouts.

HOME SWEET HOME

Florida State is 182-15-11 (.901) at home since 2005.

The Noles are 113-7-8 (.914) in their last 128 matches played at home, dating back to 2011. FSU has 40 wins over ranked opponents during that time.

Florida State finished the 2021 season 12-0-1 and unbeaten at home for the 10th time since 2005.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 28-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.535 goals against average, 66 saves, a .767 save percentage and 20 shutouts.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 67 percent of the time in 2022.