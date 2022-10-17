FSU honors Terrell Buckley with on-campus salute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While Saturday saw a rough night for the current Seminoles, it was a special evening for a former Florida State star.

Terrell Buckley was back in Tallahassee, and he was honored for his recent induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Florida State, the National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame united for an On-Campus salute, one, that Buckley was unable to get back in 2019. Buckley was the Jim Thorpe award winner back in 1991 is considered one of the best defensive backs to ever do it, and you ask him, Saturday will be a night he remembers for a long time.

"Very special, any time you can come back to somewhere where you have such great memories, and tonight is electric like you remember it," said Buckley. "It's a special feeling and the reception that I received was second to none."

A special reception and a night that Buckley will remember for a long time.