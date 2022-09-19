FSU Dillan Gibbons named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons has been named to the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced Monday.

Gibbons’ selection marks the second straight year an FSU football student-athlete has been named to the team, which features 11 players from FBS, after tight end Camren McDonald’s selection last season. Florida State is one of only four FBS schools with selections to both the 2021 and 2022 Allstate Good Works Team.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 to recognize extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. Gibbons is the eighth Florida State player to be named to the team, and this is the fourth time selections have happened in back-to-back years. FSU’s current director of football relations Corey Fuller was selected for the team in 1994, followed by Wayne Messum in 1995, Sam Cowart in 1996, Christian Ponder in 2010, Alec Eberle in 2016, Mavin Saunders in 2017 and McDonald in 2021.

Gibbons, who was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team last season, has established a non-profit foundation to raise funds for those in need. His foundation partners with collegiate ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters.

Gibbons has started 14 games at left guard for the Seminoles since transferring prior to the 2021 season. He was an honorable mention all-conference selection in 2021 as he helped block for an offense that converted 32 consecutive red zone trips into points to end the season. Florida State ranked first in the ACC and sixth nationally with a red zone touchdown percentage of 73.8 and third in the conference and 15th in the country with a 90.5 red zone scoring percentage. He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following FSU’s 35-25 win at North Carolina when the Seminoles rushed for 238 yards and did not allow a sack or have a turnover.

This season, Gibbons has helped lead an offensive line that has blocked for the ACC’s best rushing offense as Florida State ranks 11th nationally with an average of 242.3 rushing yards per game. The Seminoles are ranked second in the conference and 24th in FBS with an average of 495.0 yards of total offense per game, and their average of 14.3 yards per completion, 53.7 percent third-down conversion rate and 76 first downs all rank third in the ACC.