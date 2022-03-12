FSU competes at NCAA Indoor Track and Field championships

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Adriaan Wildschutt led the way on a successful day one of the NCAA Indoor Championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

Wildschutt continued his stellar career as he earned a podium finish in the 5000m run for the second straight year. Wildschutt finished fourth in the race with a time of 13:21.23. Wildschutt is the only Nole in school history to record back-to-back top five finishes in the indoor 5000m run.

“A real gutsy race from Adriaan,” Head Coach Bob Braman said. “He gave everything he had and made every move to give himself a chance to win.”

Trey Cunningham continued his quest for a national title after a 7.50 time in the 60m hurdle preliminary race. Cunningham’s time was a full 0.13 seconds faster than the next fastest qualifying time.

In his first race since Jan. 15, Don’dre Swint punched his ticket to the finals in the 60m dash, clocking in at 6.60. Swint’s had the eighth-fastest qualifying time but his season best time of 6.53 ranks second among the finalists.

Ahmed Muhumed battled back in the 5000m run after being tripped up near the halfway mark of the race. Muhumed finished 15th with a time of 13:58.91.

Senior Isaac Grimes was slated to compete for a national title in the long jump, but he did not compete due to an injury suffered in warmups.

Lauren Ryan will join Swint and Cunningham tomorrow on the final day of competition. Swint will run the 60m dash at 5:10 p.m., and Cunningham will run the 60m hurdle finals at 5:40 p.m. Lauren Ryan will round out the night with the 3000m run at 8 p.m. Coverage will once again be on ESPN3.