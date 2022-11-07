FSU claims No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After finishing the season 13-2-3 and earning their ninth ACC Tournament Championship and third in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

This is the 11th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fifth straight season. It is also the 18th straight season and 19th time overall that Florida State received a national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to FSU’s 11 No. 1 seeds (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022), the Seminoles have been a No. 2 seed four times (2005, 2006, 2008 & 2010), a No. 3 seed in both 2007 and 2016 and a No. 4 seed in 2017. The only other time the Seminoles received a national seed was in 2003 (11th).

Florida State sits at 72-18-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, good for a .784 winning percentage. It is the second-best postseason winning percentage of all time, trailing only North Carolina (.878).

This year’s trip to the NCAA Tournament marks the 23rd straight trip to the tournament. FSU is one of eight schools all-time at the Division I level to post a streak of 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances.

Florida State hosts Florida Gulf Coast on Friday, November 11 at 5 pm for the first round.

Overall, FSU has posted a 51-2-1 record in the NCAA Tournament at home, winning every postseason game in Tallahassee, other than a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2009 tournament, a 1-1 draw to USC in 2018 before triumphing 5-4 in penalty kicks and a 4-0 loss to UCLA in 2019.

The Noles have outscored their opponents 153-22 at home in those 54 matches, including a cumulative score of 100-12 over the last 35 games, dating back to 2010.

Florida State recorded a streak of 13 consecutive shutouts at home in the NCAA Tournament and did not allow a postseason goal at the Seminole Soccer Complex for 1224:16, a span from Ole Miss in 2013 to USF in 2018.

The 2022 DI women’s soccer championship will take place from November 11-December 5. As a number one seed, the Seminoles will host until the College Cup which takes place in Cary, N.C. on December 2-5.

