FSU baseball team falls to Mercer in 11th inning

MACON, Ga. — For the second consecutive game, No. 10 Florida State (5-3) lost in extra innings, falling 6-5 in 11 innings Tuesday night to Mercer (8-1) at OrthoGeorgia Park in Macon.

The Bears scored the final five runs of the game, including a bases-loaded walk-off single by Bill Knight.

Third baseman Brett Roberts had three of Florida State’s 11 hits, including a fifth-inning home run that gave FSU a 5-1 lead. After Mercer took a 1-0 lead against Carson Montgomery in the first inning, Logan Lacey hit a two-run triple in the third inning and scored on an error by the catcher on the same play.

In the fourth, Lacey hit a bases-loaded sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Carrion before Roberts’ home run in the fifth inning.

Conner Whittaker entered with two runners on base and no outs in the fifth inning. Mercer scored a run on a passed ball, but two strikeouts and a flyout ended the Bears’ threat. In the sixth, Trevor Austin hit a solo home run, but Whittaker rallied to retire the final five batters he faced.

Mercer scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning after two walks, a wild pitch and a single. The Bears tied the game on a throwing error before Jackson Nezuh struck out two batters with the bases loaded to extend the game.

Jackson Baumeister (0-2) struck out the side in the 10th before allowing Knight’s walk-off single in the 11th.