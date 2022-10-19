FSU baseball seeks growth as fall practice begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Despite it being only October, it's never too early to look ahead to a new era set to begin for Florida State baseball later this spring.

The Noles will be entering year number one under Florida State grad Link Jarrett, who has become the 10th head coach in the program's history. Jarrett is now tasked with getting this group back to Omaha and with fall practice now underway, that road has begun.

Overall, it's a new staff bringing in a lot of change, but Jarrett believes his guys are taking it all in stride and the Noles are getting better every single day.

"The tempo for me, is not as fast as it is to 39 guys that haven't heard the verbiage and the language in a team setting yet, so they've been great," said Jarrett. "They've been eager, and they have really processed it and learned the details of what we are doing. As we learn them, they are learning us and I think that everybody is starting to find the same page to that book."

The first chance you will have to see this group is this Saturday when Florida State hosts Kennesaw State for an exhibition set for 1pm at Dick Howser Stadium.