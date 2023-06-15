Former Thomasville ace is headed to Omaha with Florida

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Hurston Waldrep has been electric for the University of Florida baseball team this postseason. He's a day two starter for the Gators, and he clinched the Super Regional for the Gators with a 13 strikeout performance against South Carolina, sealing up their spot in Omaha for the College World Series.

Before Waldrep was sitting down batters in the SEC, he was doing the same for the Thomasville Bulldogs, and the Rose City couldn't be more proud of the hometown kid as he now chases a national title.

"He worked his craft. He worked in the weight room, and he worked at home," said head Thomasville head baseball coach Erik McDougald. "Here he is at this point, and he's continuing to get better."

Waldrep has been lights out for the University of Florida this season. 142 strikeouts in 93 innings of work, and now, the former Bulldog is headed to the College World Series.

"I don't see how it gets much higher at this point. It's what you dream of. It's what dreams are made of."

A dream that began in the Rose City, and a dream they've never stopped cheering Waldrep to.

"Being this close and having everyone, my high school coaches, my family, it was really cool, really special," said the Gator ace.

"I know that his family photo alone was it had to be 15-20 people in it," said McDougald.

Waldrep had his own fan club for Florida's Super Regional clinching win over South Carolina, and as proud as Thomasville is of Waldrep, he's just as proud to represent them.

"For them to be here, and to play in front of them and see them. I think I hugged every single one of them a million times, I don't know, but it's awesome. It's great to have all them here."

"They walk the same halls, they have the same teachers, they work out in the same weight room and they practice on the same field," added McDougald of the example his former player sets. "It lets you know that if you take a little bit of ability you've been given, and you apply some work ethic to it, you don't know where you're going to end up."

Like Omaha, and the College World Series. Florida takes on Virginia Friday in their opening game.