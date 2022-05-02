Former Lawton Chiles High School football player John Mitchell signs with NFL team

(WTXL) — A former Lawton Chiles High School football player signed as an undrafted free agent with a National Football League team.

John Mitchell, who played college football at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

FAU athletics confirmed Mitchell’s signing Saturday night.

The 2022 NFL draft concluded Saturday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mitchell, who is listed as a 6-foot-4, 228-pound tight end, played four seasons of college football for the FAU Owls.

Mitchell’s college football career began at FAU in 2016.

Mitchell, from Tallahassee, rebounded from an injury in 2020 to complete his college career last fall with 19 receptions for 257 yards and four receiving touchdowns and appeared in all 12 games played by the Owls.

Mitchell ended his career at FAU with 45 receptions, 69 receptions for 874 yards, 10 receiving touchdowns in 45 games played.

The Seattle Seahawks had a 7-10 overall record during the 2021 NFL season.

According to MaxPreps.com, Mitchell was a member of the Chiles varsity football team for three seasons from 2013 to 2015.