Former FSU baseball coach to participate in book reveal

Former Florida State University baseball coach Mike Martin will participate in a book reveal event Thursday at Hearth and Soul in Tallahassee.

Martin will be joined by longtime FSU broadcaster Jim Crosby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the event will launch the release of the book “#11 Making Baseball History” by Jim Crosby.

Crosby, who is in his 45th year covering Seminole baseball, follows the legendary coach through his 40th and final season (2019). The book also delves into Martin’s past achievements revealing how he led his Seminole teams to unmatched heights in the NCAA record books—a story that was 40 years in the making.

Hearth and Soul is located at 1410 Market Street in Tallahassee.