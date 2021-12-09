Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Former FSU baseball coach to participate in book reveal

Mike Martin, Sr. led the Seminoles baseball team for 40 seasons.
Mike Martin Sr. was the head baseball coach at Florida State University until the 2019 college baseball season.
Posted at 5:05 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 17:06:14-05

Former Florida State University baseball coach Mike Martin will participate in a book reveal event Thursday at Hearth and Soul in Tallahassee.

Martin will be joined by longtime FSU broadcaster Jim Crosby from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the event will launch the release of the book “#11 Making Baseball History” by Jim Crosby.

Crosby, who is in his 45th year covering Seminole baseball, follows the legendary coach through his 40th and final season (2019). The book also delves into Martin’s past achievements revealing how he led his Seminole teams to unmatched heights in the NCAA record books—a story that was 40 years in the making.

Hearth and Soul is located at 1410 Market Street in Tallahassee.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming