Florida will host 2022 Hula Bowl

The game is set for January 15, 2022
Ronen Zilberman/AP
East team and Tulsa quarterback Paul Smith (12) throws a pass against the West team during the first half of the Hula Bowl college football game in Honolulu, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Ronen Zilberman)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Aug 20, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida will host the upcoming Hula Bowl at the University of Central Florida’s Bounce House Stadium in 2022.

The game, set for January 15, 2022, will be the ninth NCAA bowl game in Florida during the upcoming college football season.

The Hula Bowl, which started in 1946, is a postseason “All Star” bowl game, featuring standout NCAA football players from all divisions and international athletes.

“On behalf of our entire state, I’m proud to welcome the Hula Bowl to Florida,” said DeSantis. “Our state continues to attract premier athletic events, which is great news for our economy, Florida families, and the fans who come here from all over the world for world-class experiences.”

Along with the Hula Bowl, Florida will also host the Orange Bowl, Outback Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Citrus Bowl, Cure Bowl, Boca Raton Bowl, and Gasparilla Bowl.

