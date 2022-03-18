Florida State's home baseball game scheduled for Friday postponed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's scheduled home college baseball game against Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina State Friday at Howser Stadium was postponed because of inclement weather.

The Florida State University athletics department announced the game scheduled for Friday will be played Sunday a part of a doubleheader.

The first game Saturday will begin at 2 p.m., while the first game Sunday is at noon.

The second game Sunday will begin 45 minutes after the end of the first game Sunday,

FSU athletics noted tickets for Friday night’s game can be redeemed for the second game Sunday.