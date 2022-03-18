Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Florida State's home baseball game scheduled for Friday postponed

Inclement weather pauses first game of series
Florida State
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Florida State
Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 17:41:25-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State's scheduled home college baseball game against Atlantic Coast Conference foe North Carolina State Friday at Howser Stadium was postponed because of inclement weather.

The Florida State University athletics department announced the game scheduled for Friday will be played Sunday a part of a doubleheader.

The first game Saturday will begin at 2 p.m., while the first game Sunday is at noon.

The second game Sunday will begin 45 minutes after the end of the first game Sunday,

FSU athletics noted tickets for Friday night’s game can be redeemed for the second game Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming